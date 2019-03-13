Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $23.00 price target on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZYNE traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.11. The stock had a trading volume of 737,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,403. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.67 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 4.98. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.75 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Campbell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 300,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 651,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after purchasing an additional 125,327 shares during the last quarter. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid treatments for rare or near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. Its product candidates include ZYN002, which completed Phase II clinical trial for pediatric and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome, pediatric and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies, and adult patients with refractory epileptic focal seizures; and ZYN001 that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat Tourette syndrome.

