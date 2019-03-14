-$0.04 EPS Expected for SVMK Inc (SVMK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) will report ($0.04) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for SVMK’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.05). The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that SVMK will report full-year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.05). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SVMK.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.88 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. ValuEngine downgraded SVMK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. SVMK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.86.

In related news, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 100,244 shares of SVMK stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.84, for a total value of $1,287,132.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lora D. Blum sold 2,080 shares of SVMK stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.09, for a total value of $27,227.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,443 shares of company stock valued at $1,784,641 over the last 90 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in SVMK in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in SVMK in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in SVMK in the third quarter valued at about $160,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new position in SVMK in the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in SVMK in the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. Institutional investors own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

SVMK stock opened at $15.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.87. SVMK has a 1-year low of $10.05 and a 1-year high of $20.00.

About SVMK

SVMK Inc provides survey software products that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories.

