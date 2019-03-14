-$0.07 EPS Expected for Pure Storage Inc (PSTG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) will report earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Pure Storage’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Pure Storage also posted earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Pure Storage will report full-year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.63. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.71. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Pure Storage.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 23.31% and a negative net margin of 13.12%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Pure Storage to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Pure Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.81 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.60.

Pure Storage stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,316,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,906,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.20 and a beta of 1.71. Pure Storage has a twelve month low of $13.99 and a twelve month high of $29.14.

In related news, CFO Timothy Riitters sold 30,000 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $498,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,253,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pure Storage by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,556,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,026,000 after acquiring an additional 37,773 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,708,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Pure Storage by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 446,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,172,000 after acquiring an additional 112,438 shares during the period. Finally, WealthTrust Fairport LLC increased its stake in Pure Storage by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Fairport LLC now owns 7,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack, a converged infrastructure solution.

