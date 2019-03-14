-$0.15 EPS Expected for Novocure Ltd (NVCR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) will report earnings per share of ($0.15) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Novocure’s earnings. Novocure reported earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novocure will report full year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.23). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Novocure.

Get Novocure alerts:

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Novocure had a negative return on equity of 57.09% and a negative net margin of 25.62%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered Novocure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Novocure in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Novocure from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novocure in a report on Thursday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.71.

Novocure stock opened at $51.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.63. Novocure has a 52-week low of $19.55 and a 52-week high of $56.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.44 and a beta of 3.24.

In other news, COO Michael J. Ambrogi sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 221,558 shares in the company, valued at $8,862,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Pritesh Shah sold 8,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $359,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,126,687 shares of company stock worth $52,326,450 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Novocure during the third quarter worth $1,323,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Novocure by 87.2% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 945,654 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,552,000 after purchasing an additional 440,543 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novocure by 37.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,845,246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $568,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983,125 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novocure during the third quarter worth $1,609,000. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its holdings in Novocure by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 545,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,247,000 after acquiring an additional 145,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

About Novocure

Novocure Ltd. operates as an oncology company. It enages in developing its propriety technoclogy, Tumor Treating Fields, which uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt cancer cell division, inhibiting tumor growth, and causing affected cancer cells to die. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St.

Read More: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Novocure (NVCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Novocure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novocure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.