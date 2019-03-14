$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Imax Corp (IMAX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Imax’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.23. Imax posted earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Imax will report full year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.37. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Imax.

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $109.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.42 million. Imax had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS.

IMAX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Imax in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Imax in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Imax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 31st. B. Riley set a $34.00 price target on Imax and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut Imax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Imax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.83.

Shares of Imax stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $23.47. 5,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,787. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.91, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.07. Imax has a 1-year low of $17.55 and a 1-year high of $26.10.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Vance sold 1,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total value of $32,209.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,916.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert D. Lister sold 44,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.36, for a total value of $1,000,990.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 39,163 shares in the company, valued at $875,684.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 123,205 shares of company stock worth $2,766,929. 18.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Imax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,408,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Imax by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 185,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 27,374 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Imax during the 4th quarter valued at $18,169,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Imax by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,719,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,346,000 after purchasing an additional 85,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Imax by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 219,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after purchasing an additional 15,078 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

About Imax

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, or joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

