$0.20 EPS Expected for Chuy’s Holdings Inc (CHUY) This Quarter

Analysts expect Chuy’s Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CHUY) to report $0.20 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Chuy’s’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. Chuy’s reported earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Chuy’s will report full year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.96. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.06. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Chuy’s.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Chuy’s had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $96.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.07 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHUY shares. BidaskClub upgraded Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Chuy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chuy’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Chuy’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.57.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHUY. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 234,891 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,212,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 38,910.1% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,422 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 46,303 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chuy’s during the third quarter valued at $676,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 23.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,192 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 9.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,518 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHUY traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $21.79. 28,733 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,919. Chuy’s has a 52 week low of $17.03 and a 52 week high of $34.10. The company has a market capitalization of $373.25 million, a PE ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.41.

About Chuy's

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants under the Chuy's name in Texas and 19 states in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 91 Chuy's restaurants in 19 states. Chuy's Holdings, Inc was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

