$0.20 EPS Expected for Gladstone Investment Co. (GAIN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) will announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Gladstone Investment’s earnings. Gladstone Investment posted earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will report full year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.26. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Gladstone Investment.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The investment management company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 171.29% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $14.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.24 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GAIN. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gladstone Investment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 7th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Gladstone Investment by 123.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,473 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,028 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Gladstone Investment by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,521 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Institutional investors own 12.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GAIN traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.76. 101,549 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,645. Gladstone Investment has a 52 week low of $8.70 and a 52 week high of $12.26. The firm has a market cap of $384.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 19th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.94%. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

