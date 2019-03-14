$0.20 EPS Expected for Gladstone Investment Co. (GAIN) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 14th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Wall Street analysts forecast that Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) will announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Gladstone Investment’s earnings. Gladstone Investment posted earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will report full year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.26. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Gladstone Investment.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The investment management company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 171.29% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $14.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.24 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GAIN. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gladstone Investment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 7th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Gladstone Investment by 123.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,473 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,028 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Gladstone Investment by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,521 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Institutional investors own 12.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GAIN traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.76. 101,549 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,645. Gladstone Investment has a 52 week low of $8.70 and a 52 week high of $12.26. The firm has a market cap of $384.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 19th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.94%. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gladstone Investment (GAIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply