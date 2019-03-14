-$0.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (KALV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV) to report ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Kalvista Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.23). Kalvista Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.49) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kalvista Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.65) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to ($1.15). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($3.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.21) to ($1.83). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kalvista Pharmaceuticals.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.24. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 84.47% and a negative return on equity of 29.46%. The business had revenue of $5.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 million.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $6.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.48. 343,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,713. The firm has a market cap of $411.35 million, a P/E ratio of -21.23 and a beta of 2.45. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $7.73 and a 1 year high of $26.57.

In other Kalvista Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Life Sciences Fund Iv (Gp) Sv sold 2,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $42,762.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Yea sold 1,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $32,353.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,433,449.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 314,718 shares of company stock valued at $6,509,410 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KALV. VHCP Management III LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $28,410,000. Vivo Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 352.6% in the third quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 1,359,149 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,824 shares during the period. VHCP Management II LLC purchased a new stake in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $16,785,000. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 152.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 296,581 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,558,000 after buying an additional 179,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 152.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 296,581 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,558,000 after buying an additional 179,092 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

