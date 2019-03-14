$0.86 Earnings Per Share Expected for Discovery Inc Series C (DISCK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) to report earnings of $0.86 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Discovery Inc Series C’s earnings. Discovery Inc Series C reported earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Discovery Inc Series C will report full year earnings of $3.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $3.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.91 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Discovery Inc Series C.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.05). Discovery Inc Series C had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 17.30%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DISCK. ValuEngine lowered Discovery Inc Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Discovery Inc Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 18th. BidaskClub lowered Discovery Inc Series C from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised Discovery Inc Series C from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DISCK. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 108,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after buying an additional 11,555 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,109,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Discovery Inc Series C by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 728,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,557,000 after purchasing an additional 115,653 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Discovery Inc Series C in the 4th quarter valued at $30,934,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Discovery Inc Series C by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 54,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. 57.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DISCK traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,078,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,655,956. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Discovery Inc Series C has a twelve month low of $19.08 and a twelve month high of $31.55.

Discovery Inc Series C Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through U.S. Networks, International Networks, and Education and Other segments. It owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, Velocity, Discovery Family Channel, Destination America, American Heroes Channel, Discovery Life, The Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

