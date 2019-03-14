$0.92 EPS Expected for Altria Group Inc (MO) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 14th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Analysts expect that Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) will report earnings of $0.92 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Altria Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the highest is $0.95. Altria Group reported earnings of $0.95 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Altria Group will report full-year earnings of $4.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.23 to $4.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Altria Group.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. Altria Group had a return on equity of 49.05% and a net margin of 27.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised Altria Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Citigroup cut Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Cowen cut Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Altria Group from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.86.

In related news, Director Nabil Y. Sakkab bought 1,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.11 per share, for a total transaction of $70,452.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,682.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Ivan S. Feldman sold 6,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total value of $348,126.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MO. Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 29,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 5,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO increased its position in Altria Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Altria Group by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $56.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Altria Group has a 52 week low of $42.40 and a 52 week high of $66.04. The company has a market capitalization of $105.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.20%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Read More: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altria Group (MO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Altria Group (NYSE:MO)

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply