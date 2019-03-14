$0.92 EPS Expected for Altria Group Inc (MO) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) will report earnings of $0.92 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Altria Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the highest is $0.95. Altria Group reported earnings of $0.95 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Altria Group will report full-year earnings of $4.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.23 to $4.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Altria Group.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. Altria Group had a return on equity of 49.05% and a net margin of 27.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised Altria Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Citigroup cut Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Cowen cut Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Altria Group from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.86.

In related news, Director Nabil Y. Sakkab bought 1,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.11 per share, for a total transaction of $70,452.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,682.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Ivan S. Feldman sold 6,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total value of $348,126.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MO. Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 29,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 5,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO increased its position in Altria Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Altria Group by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $56.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Altria Group has a 52 week low of $42.40 and a 52 week high of $66.04. The company has a market capitalization of $105.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.20%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

