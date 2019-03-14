$1.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Brunswick Co. (BC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) will report earnings of $1.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Brunswick’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.18. Brunswick posted earnings of $1.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Brunswick will report full year earnings of $5.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $5.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Brunswick.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Brunswick had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 27.37%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BC shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Brunswick from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Friday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

In other Brunswick news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 1,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total transaction of $62,248.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 1,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $79,854.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,323 shares in the company, valued at $1,614,210.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Brunswick by 4,579.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,604,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,918 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Brunswick by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. TLP Group LLC acquired a new position in Brunswick during the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Brunswick by 207.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Brunswick during the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BC opened at $53.02 on Monday. Brunswick has a 52 week low of $41.92 and a 52 week high of $69.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 25th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.61%.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, service parts, and lubricants; and diesel propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets.

