$1.49 Billion in Sales Expected for Ingredion Inc (INGR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) to post sales of $1.49 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ingredion’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.50 billion. Ingredion reported sales of $1.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Ingredion will report full year sales of $5.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.91 billion to $5.92 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.00 billion to $6.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ingredion.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Ingredion to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Vertical Group cut Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. ValuEngine cut Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Ingredion in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ingredion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.80.

Ingredion stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $93.47. The company had a trading volume of 70,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Ingredion has a 12-month low of $87.02 and a 12-month high of $134.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.68.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Ingredion in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingredion during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Kinneret Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingredion during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingredion during the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ingredion (INGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.