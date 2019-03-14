$1.82 Earnings Per Share Expected for Citigroup Inc (C) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) will post earnings of $1.82 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Citigroup’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.93 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.71. Citigroup posted earnings of $1.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, April 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Citigroup will report full-year earnings of $7.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.10 to $7.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $8.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.85 to $9.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Citigroup.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.57 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 18.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Standpoint Research cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.33.

In other news, insider W. Bradford Hu sold 5,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total transaction of $348,343.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Whitaker sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total value of $442,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Citigroup by 4,615.4% in the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup stock opened at $63.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $161.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.68. Citigroup has a twelve month low of $48.42 and a twelve month high of $75.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 27.07%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services.

