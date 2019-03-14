10,019 Shares in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (PPBI) Acquired by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, Chairman Steven R. Gardner sold 43,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total value of $1,302,567.20. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 234,880 shares in the company, valued at $7,027,609.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPBI opened at $28.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.01 and a 1 year high of $45.95.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $122.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.76 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.06%.

PPBI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. Finally, FIG Partners reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. Its deposit products include checking, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial business loans, lines of credit, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, agribusiness loans, home equity lines of credit, construction loans, farmland, and consumer loans, as well as multi-family residential, one-to-four family real estate, commercial and industrial, and franchise lending; warehouse repurchase facilities; and credit facilities to Home Owners' Associations (HOA) and HOA management companies.

