10,661 Shares in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (MHK) Acquired by Sphera Funds Management LTD.

Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,659,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MHK. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries in the third quarter valued at about $277,086,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $37,103,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $34,884,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $30,231,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 853,280.0% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 256,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,892,000 after purchasing an additional 255,984 shares during the period. 77.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries stock traded down $3.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $129.83. The company had a trading volume of 6,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,751. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.53. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.35 and a 1 year high of $251.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Filip Balcaen purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $109.76 per share, with a total value of $987,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 776 shares in the company, valued at $85,173.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 14,247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $2,000,706.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MHK shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $125.00 target price on shares of Mohawk Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.94.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

