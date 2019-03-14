11,848 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCJ) Purchased by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCJ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 50,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 12,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 12,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 81,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCJ opened at $21.07 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.82 and a 52-week high of $21.15.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.0342 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 19th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%.

