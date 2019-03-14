1,284,631 Shares in BHP Group Ltd (BHP) Purchased by Maven Securities LTD

Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,284,631 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,559,000. BHP Group makes up 36.6% of Maven Securities LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Maven Securities LTD owned approximately 0.08% of BHP Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LMR Partners LLP raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 544.5% during the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 1,690,965 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $81,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,611 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,496,369 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $74,579,000 after buying an additional 418,044 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,445,000. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,287,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at $8,879,000. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BHP Group alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Societe Generale lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, CLSA lowered shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

NYSE:BHP traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.35. The stock had a trading volume of 627,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,788. BHP Group Ltd has a twelve month low of $43.10 and a twelve month high of $54.73. The company has a market capitalization of $84.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.55.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 4.65%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.48%.

WARNING: “1,284,631 Shares in BHP Group Ltd (BHP) Purchased by Maven Securities LTD” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/14/1284631-shares-in-bhp-group-ltd-bhp-purchased-by-maven-securities-ltd.html.

About BHP Group

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

Recommended Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.