1607 Capital Partners LLC Has $7.42 Million Holdings in China Fund Inc (CHN)

1607 Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of China Fund Inc (NYSE:CHN) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 439,430 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 8,246 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in China Fund were worth $7,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in China Fund by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in China Fund by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,767 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in China Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of China Fund by 11.6% in the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 43,355 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of China Fund in the third quarter worth about $228,000.

CHN stock opened at $19.99 on Thursday. China Fund Inc has a 12 month low of $16.45 and a 12 month high of $23.07.

In other news, major shareholder City Of London Investment Grou sold 1,765,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total value of $36,378,752.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

China Fund Company Profile

The China Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of China that includes the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

