1,642 Shares in AutoZone, Inc. (AZO) Acquired by Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth about $336,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth about $471,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 353,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,182,000 after acquiring an additional 14,661 shares in the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoZone stock traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $942.03. The company had a trading volume of 746 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,269. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $590.76 and a 12-month high of $964.39. The firm has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.68.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $11.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.98 by $1.51. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 99.55% and a net margin of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 61.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AZO. Bank of America upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,050.00 price objective (up from $940.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $960.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,030.00 price objective (up from $970.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,050.00 price objective (up from $930.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $922.20.

In other news, insider Ronald B. Griffin sold 21,000 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.93, for a total value of $17,743,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,062,068.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard Craig Smith sold 1,500 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $840.00, for a total value of $1,260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,780,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,890 shares of company stock worth $22,972,867 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

