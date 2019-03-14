16,526 Shares in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (GPMT) Acquired by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:GPMT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 109.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 30,175 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the third quarter valued at about $1,216,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the third quarter valued at about $776,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 44.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 267,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after purchasing an additional 82,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the third quarter valued at about $124,000. 74.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Granite Point Mortgage Trust alerts:

In other Granite Point Mortgage Trust news, COO Steven Plust sold 4,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $88,424.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John A. Taylor sold 10,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $209,313.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,647 shares of company stock valued at $344,432. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GPMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Granite Point Mortgage Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.10.

GPMT opened at $18.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $949.74 million, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.38. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $16.43 and a 12 month high of $19.69. The company has a quick ratio of 28.78, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “16,526 Shares in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (GPMT) Acquired by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/14/16526-shares-in-granite-point-mortgage-trust-inc-gpmt-acquired-by-oregon-public-employees-retirement-fund.html.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Profile

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2017, its investment portfolio includes 61 commercial real estate debt investments.

Further Reading: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:GPMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.