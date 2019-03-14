17,073 Shares in Radiant Logistics Inc (RLGT) Acquired by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Radiant Logistics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Radiant Logistics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Radiant Logistics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics by 183.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 27,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 17,569 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Radiant Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics by 126.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 16,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RLGT stock opened at $6.18 on Thursday. Radiant Logistics Inc has a 12 month low of $3.46 and a 12 month high of $6.48.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $260.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.02 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RLGT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Radiant Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Radiant Logistics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Radiant Logistics in a research report on Monday, February 4th.

About Radiant Logistics

Radiant Logistics, Inc operates as a third-party logistics and multi-modal transportation services company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

