1,766 Shares in Cintas Co. (CTAS) Acquired by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cintas by 210.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 440,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,053,000 after purchasing an additional 298,336 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,285,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Cintas by 363.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 257,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,854,000 after purchasing an additional 201,601 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in Cintas by 27.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 838,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,853,000 after purchasing an additional 182,213 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Cintas by 169.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 245,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,516,000 after purchasing an additional 154,300 shares during the period. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $205.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.60, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.09. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $155.98 and a 12 month high of $217.34.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 24.87%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cintas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Cintas from $205.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.77.

In related news, VP Thomas E. Frooman sold 1,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.79, for a total transaction of $351,114.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 124,666 shares in the company, valued at $25,156,352.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.60, for a total transaction of $200,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,871,499. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,740 shares of company stock valued at $1,156,635. Insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

