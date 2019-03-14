19,084 Shares in Oracle Co. (ORCL) Purchased by Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,084 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $862,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,400 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp acquired a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Oracle by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 54,368 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Oracle by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 108,209 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after purchasing an additional 23,235 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. boosted its stake in Oracle by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 21,183 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. 49.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

In related news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.51, for a total transaction of $193,162.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,440,683.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 6,302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $272,498.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,369,217.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,552 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,486. Company insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. Nomura set a $53.00 target price on shares of Oracle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.12.

ORCL stock opened at $53.06 on Thursday. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $42.40 and a 12 month high of $53.47. The company has a market cap of $218.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 17th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.10. Oracle had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The business had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/14/19084-shares-in-oracle-co-orcl-purchased-by-laurel-wealth-advisors-llc.html.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.