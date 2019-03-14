$2.10 Billion in Sales Expected for Frontier Communications Corp (FTR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Frontier Communications Corp (NASDAQ:FTR) to announce sales of $2.10 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Frontier Communications’ earnings. Frontier Communications reported sales of $2.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Frontier Communications will report full-year sales of $8.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.04 billion to $8.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $7.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.62 billion to $8.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Frontier Communications.

Frontier Communications (NASDAQ:FTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported ($2.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($2.08). The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Frontier Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 7.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share.

FTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $5.00 price target on shares of Frontier Communications and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontier Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Frontier Communications from $4.50 to $2.75 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Frontier Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.47.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTR. Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 18,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 7,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

FTR stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.59. 2,137,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,720,272. The firm has a market cap of $283.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.22, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Frontier Communications has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $11.64.

Frontier Communications Corporation provides communications services to consumer, commercial, and wholesale customers in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other services and products through a combination of fiber and copper based networks to consumer customers. The company also provides broadband, Ethernet, traditional circuit-based, and voice services; and software defined wide area network, multiprotocol label switching, and time division multiplexing data transport and optical transport services to small, medium, and large enterprises, as well as advanced hardware and network solutions and services, and customer premise equipment.

