213,320 Shares in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB) Acquired by LMR Partners LLP

LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 213,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NYCB. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,107,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 4.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 825,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,565,000 after purchasing an additional 31,725 shares during the period. Tobam raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 340.7% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 468,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,854,000 after purchasing an additional 361,838 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 5.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 120,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 6,543 shares during the period. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,949,000. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

Shares of New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $12.07 on Thursday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.61 and a 1 year high of $14.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.00.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 23.72% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $270.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 11th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.08%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NYCB. UBS Group upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $9.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Barclays downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.85.

WARNING: “213,320 Shares in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB) Acquired by LMR Partners LLP” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/14/213320-shares-in-new-york-community-bancorp-inc-nycb-acquired-by-lmr-partners-llp.html.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for New York Community Bank and New York Commercial Bank that offer banking products and financial services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products that include checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, NOW and money market accounts, and non-interest-bearing accounts.

Recommended Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.