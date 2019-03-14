26,434 Shares in SYSCO Co. (SYY) Purchased by Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SYSCO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of SYSCO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $866,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SYSCO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SYSCO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $754,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SYSCO by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,331,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,459 shares during the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SYY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Loop Capital set a $75.00 price objective on shares of SYSCO and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Pivotal Research restated a “sell” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. SYSCO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.92.

Shares of SYSCO stock traded down $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $66.17. 274,970 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,446,906. SYSCO Co. has a one year low of $58.12 and a one year high of $75.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.25.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.75 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 71.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that SYSCO Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is 49.68%.

In other SYSCO news, EVP Robert S. Charlton sold 22,321 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $1,469,391.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,045,911.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Russell T. Libby sold 60,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $3,813,890.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,597 shares in the company, valued at $3,968,649.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.88% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

