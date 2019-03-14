26,650 Shares in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ) Purchased by Maven Securities LTD

Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 26,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $796,000. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Maven Securities LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GDXJ. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 5,586.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $236,000. Homrich & Berg purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Shares of GDXJ stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.23. 1,738,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,736,888. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $25.91 and a 12-month high of $35.04.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “26,650 Shares in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ) Purchased by Maven Securities LTD” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/14/26650-shares-in-vaneck-vectors-junior-gold-miners-etf-gdxj-purchased-by-maven-securities-ltd.html.

About VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

Featured Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.