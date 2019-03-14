2,680 Shares in Diageo plc (DEO) Purchased by PRW Wealth Management LLC

PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DEO. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Diageo by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 3rd quarter valued at $654,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 661.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 255,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,139,000 after buying an additional 221,590 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 7,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Garrison Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Garrison Financial Corp now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DEO traded up $0.60 on Thursday, hitting $161.44. 3,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,790. Diageo plc has a one year low of $131.43 and a one year high of $161.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $98.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.53.

The business also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.3688 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.81%. Diageo’s payout ratio is 42.83%.

Several research analysts recently commented on DEO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Sunday, December 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Diageo from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.75.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

