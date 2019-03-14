2,705 Shares in CME Group Inc (CME) Purchased by Abacus Planning Group Inc.

Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CME Group by 2,800.0% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new stake in CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its position in CME Group by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CME shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price objective (down previously from $200.00) on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on CME Group in a research report on Friday, February 15th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group downgraded CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.47.

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Bernacchi sold 10,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.94, for a total transaction of $1,794,880.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,474,191.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 4,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.45, for a total value of $795,846.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,265 shares in the company, valued at $7,528,799.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,609 shares of company stock worth $5,984,391. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $169.69 on Thursday. CME Group Inc has a 52-week low of $153.90 and a 52-week high of $197.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 45.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.06%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products, and metals.

