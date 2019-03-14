$273.95 Million in Sales Expected for J & J Snack Foods Corp (JJSF) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) will post sales of $273.95 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for J & J Snack Foods’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $270.90 million and the highest is $277.00 million. J & J Snack Foods reported sales of $266.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods will report full year sales of $1.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for J & J Snack Foods.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $271.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. J & J Snack Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.00.

Shares of JJSF stock opened at $151.20 on Thursday. J & J Snack Foods has a 1 year low of $125.98 and a 1 year high of $162.84. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 37.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.26%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JJSF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 223,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 14.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,722,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 49.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 376.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 196,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,680,000 after purchasing an additional 155,455 shares during the period. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 16.4% in the third quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

