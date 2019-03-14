286 Shares in Splunk Inc (SPLK) Acquired by Berman Capital Advisors LLC

Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 286 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPLK. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 192.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. 93.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPLK opened at $124.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84. The company has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of -78.14 and a beta of 2.05. Splunk Inc has a 12-month low of $83.69 and a 12-month high of $143.70.

In other news, Director Patricia Morrison sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.44, for a total transaction of $672,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,359 shares in the company, valued at $3,543,703.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark T. Carges sold 2,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,168 shares in the company, valued at $1,448,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,853 shares of company stock worth $3,929,076. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPLK shares. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research report on Sunday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Splunk from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Splunk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.98.

Splunk Profile

Splunk Inc provides software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. Its products enable users to collect, index, search, explore, monitor, correlate, and analyze data regardless of format or source. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a machine data platform with collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud.

