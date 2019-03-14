2U Inc (TWOU) Shares Bought by Polar Capital LLP

Polar Capital LLP increased its position in shares of 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 61.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 711,790 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 269,844 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP owned approximately 1.24% of 2U worth $35,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in 2U during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in 2U during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in 2U by 352.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,046 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in 2U during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in 2U by 94.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,576 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period.

Shares of 2U stock opened at $69.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of -109.54 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 7.62 and a quick ratio of 7.62. 2U Inc has a 52-week low of $44.50 and a 52-week high of $98.58.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. 2U had a negative return on equity of 5.77% and a negative net margin of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $115.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that 2U Inc will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on 2U in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of 2U in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on 2U from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on 2U to $88.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 2U presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.42.

2U Profile

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

