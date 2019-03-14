331,758 Shares in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) Acquired by Callan Capital LLC

Callan Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 331,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,666,000. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up about 5.7% of Callan Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 110.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 301,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,245,000 after purchasing an additional 158,440 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 613,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 822,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,819,000 after purchasing an additional 18,737 shares during the period. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $277,000.
NASDAQ:VXUS traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.73. The stock had a trading volume of 10,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,449. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $45.59 and a twelve month high of $57.92.
