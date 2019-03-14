3,700 Shares in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (JAZZ) Acquired by ARP Americas LP

ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,882,984 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $820,975,000 after buying an additional 23,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,882,984 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $820,975,000 after buying an additional 23,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,490,714 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $755,024,000 after buying an additional 118,634 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,912,173 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,494,000 after buying an additional 56,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,690,385 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $284,205,000 after buying an additional 207,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Matthew P. Young sold 1,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.46, for a total value of $251,877.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Matthew P. Young sold 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.41, for a total transaction of $155,992.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,240,367. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,002 shares of company stock worth $2,074,027 in the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JAZZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Oppenheimer set a $180.00 target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, December 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.56.

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $135.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a one year low of $113.52 and a one year high of $184.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.23.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.98. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 26.20%. The firm had revenue of $476.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 13.17 EPS for the current year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

