37,059 Shares in Realty Income Corp (O) Acquired by LMR Partners LLP

LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 37,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,336,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in O. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 479,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,228,000 after purchasing an additional 53,780 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 16.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,121,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,713,000 after purchasing an additional 293,655 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $353,000. Hayden Royal LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $406,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 39,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 4,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.89% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup set a $70.00 target price on shares of Realty Income and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.45.
O stock opened at $71.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Realty Income Corp has a fifty-two week low of $48.80 and a fifty-two week high of $71.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.18.
Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.48. Realty Income had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $342.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Realty Income Corp will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a apr 19 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.226 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 29th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.95%.
Realty Income Profile
Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.
