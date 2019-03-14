380 Shares in LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB) Purchased by Berman Capital Advisors LLC

Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 5,104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 6,126 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $88.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 52 week low of $77.52 and a 52 week high of $119.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.10.
LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.30). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 42.30% and a net margin of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $8.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 10.26 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.49%.
Several brokerages have issued reports on LYB. Zacks Investment Research raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. Dougherty & Co cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.00.
LyondellBasell Industries Profile
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.
