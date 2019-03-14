380 Shares in LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB) Purchased by Berman Capital Advisors LLC

Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 5,104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 6,126 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $88.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 52 week low of $77.52 and a 52 week high of $119.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.10.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.30). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 42.30% and a net margin of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $8.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 10.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.49%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LYB. Zacks Investment Research raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. Dougherty & Co cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/14/380-shares-in-lyondellbasell-industries-nv-lyb-purchased-by-berman-capital-advisors-llc.html.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

Featured Article: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.