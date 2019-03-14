3M Co (MMM) Stake Increased by Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,001 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MMM. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 8,852 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 3,790 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,928 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,851 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. 66.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other 3M news, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 4,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.34, for a total transaction of $942,472.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,783,345.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Inge G. Thulin sold 13,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,699,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 230,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,091,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,551 shares of company stock valued at $14,335,468. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $206.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. 3M Co has a twelve month low of $176.87 and a twelve month high of $239.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.06.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.03. 3M had a return on equity of 57.70% and a net margin of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th were paid a $1.44 dividend. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 55.07%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MMM. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on 3M from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (down previously from $230.00) on shares of 3M in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on 3M from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.57.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

