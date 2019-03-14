$4.95 Billion in Sales Expected for Mcdonald’s Corp (MCD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) to report sales of $4.95 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Mcdonald’s’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.14 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.87 billion. Mcdonald’s reported sales of $5.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Mcdonald’s will report full-year sales of $20.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.58 billion to $21.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $21.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.59 billion to $21.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Mcdonald’s.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.07. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.18% and a negative return on equity of 104.38%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Mcdonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $190.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mcdonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $202.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Stephens raised shares of Mcdonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.11.

In other Mcdonald’s news, EVP David Ogden Fairhurst sold 76,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.25, for a total value of $13,620,260.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,110 shares in the company, valued at $2,158,607.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 1,328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.95, for a total transaction of $233,661.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,499 shares in the company, valued at $439,699.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,775 shares of company stock worth $23,249,437 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 221 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 11,823 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 7,642 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,774 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCD traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $182.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,375,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,702,947. Mcdonald’s has a 1-year low of $153.13 and a 1-year high of $190.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is 58.73%.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

