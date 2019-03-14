$40.28 Million in Sales Expected for Dorian LPG Ltd (LPG) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE:LPG) will report $40.28 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dorian LPG’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $44.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $35.96 million. Dorian LPG reported sales of $39.04 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, June 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Dorian LPG will report full-year sales of $163.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $158.70 million to $167.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $180.12 million, with estimates ranging from $175.30 million to $184.93 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Dorian LPG.

Get Dorian LPG alerts:

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $55.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.29 million. Dorian LPG had a negative net margin of 23.65% and a negative return on equity of 4.35%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. DNB Markets raised shares of Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th.

Shares of LPG stock opened at $5.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $305.13 million, a P/E ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.17. Dorian LPG has a 52-week low of $5.26 and a 52-week high of $8.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Dorian LPG by 22.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 341,398 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 62,055 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Dorian LPG by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,755,254 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,988,000 after acquiring an additional 6,691 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Dorian LPG in the third quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Dorian LPG by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,471,171 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,407,000 after acquiring an additional 136,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dorian LPG in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,700,000. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of June 26, 2018, its fleet consisted of 22 VLGCs with carrying capacity of approximately 1.8 million cubic meters.

Recommended Story: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dorian LPG (LPG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dorian LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorian LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.