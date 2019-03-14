4,037 Shares in Concho Resources Inc (CXO) Purchased by Gideon Capital Advisors Inc.

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,037 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,869 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in Concho Resources by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 36,297 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in Concho Resources by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Concho Resources by 108.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 219 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its stake in Concho Resources by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 10,142 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on CXO shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Concho Resources from $152.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. TheStreet downgraded Concho Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. ValuEngine raised Concho Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Concho Resources from $169.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $160.00 price objective on Concho Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.08.

CXO opened at $102.10 on Thursday. Concho Resources Inc has a 1 year low of $93.31 and a 1 year high of $163.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.16). Concho Resources had a net margin of 55.07% and a return on equity of 5.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Concho Resources Inc will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 10.89%.

In other news, SVP Scott Kidwell sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total value of $462,084.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,232.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary A. Merriman acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $111.51 per share, with a total value of $223,020.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,727 shares in the company, valued at $2,199,757.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Concho Resources Profile

Concho Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of southeast New Mexico and west Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its total estimated proved reserves were 840 million barrels of oil equivalent.

