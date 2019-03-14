4,119 Shares in Nike Inc (NKE) Purchased by Sargent Investment Group LLC

Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Nike by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its stake in Nike by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 5,071 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Nike by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 427 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its stake in Nike by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Nike by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 15,600 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP John F. Slusher sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $14,810,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 284,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,089,810.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark G. Parker sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,687,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,029,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 800,000 shares of company stock valued at $61,862,000. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $82.00 target price on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Macquarie set a $98.00 target price on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nike from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.42.

NYSE NKE opened at $85.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $134.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.68. Nike Inc has a 1 year low of $63.21 and a 1 year high of $87.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 billion. Nike had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

