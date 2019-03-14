4,831 Shares in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LGND) Purchased by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 4,386 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have commented on LGND. ValuEngine downgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. BidaskClub raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $254.00 target price (down previously from $281.00) on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.57.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $116.31 on Thursday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $98.56 and a one year high of $278.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 10.58 and a quick ratio of 10.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.48. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 57.00%. The business had revenue of $59.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 32.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

