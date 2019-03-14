$5.65 Million in Sales Expected for Cara Therapeutics Inc (CARA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) will report sales of $5.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cara Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.30 million and the highest is $6.00 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $16.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $24.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $18.35 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $30.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cara Therapeutics.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 million.

CARA has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright set a $30.00 price target on Cara Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Laidlaw set a $30.00 price target on Cara Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity set a $25.00 price target on Cara Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $27.00 price target on Cara Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.36 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.03.

Shares of CARA opened at $19.48 on Thursday. Cara Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $11.46 and a 12-month high of $24.30. The firm has a market cap of $684.83 million, a PE ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 2.87.

In other Cara Therapeutics news, SVP Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $38,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 144,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,524,882.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 15,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $198,287.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,942 shares of company stock worth $1,498,450 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avondale Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 39,086.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 8,599 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

