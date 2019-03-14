51,582 Shares in Douglas Dynamics Inc (PLOW) Acquired by Cannell Capital LLC

Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics Inc (NYSE:PLOW) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 51,582 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,000. Cannell Capital LLC owned 0.23% of Douglas Dynamics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 178.2% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 829 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 429.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,808 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on PLOW shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Douglas Dynamics from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th.

Shares of PLOW stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.31. 511 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,804. The firm has a market cap of $883.76 million, a PE ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.52. Douglas Dynamics Inc has a 52-week low of $33.54 and a 52-week high of $49.50.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $151.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.27 million. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Douglas Dynamics Inc will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.273 dividend. This is a positive change from Douglas Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 56.08%.

In other Douglas Dynamics news, Chairman James L. Janik sold 14,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $569,957.64. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 218,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,857,421.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert L. Mccormick sold 6,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $271,692.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,222.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,830 shares of company stock worth $886,953. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and up-fitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

