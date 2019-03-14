53,855 Shares in Investors Bancorp Inc (ISBC) Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 53,855 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 11.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 123,651 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 12,501 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 5.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 308,433 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 16,948 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 321.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 91,288 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 69,609 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia bought a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $359,000. 59.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ISBC. BidaskClub cut Investors Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co raised Investors Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Investors Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Investors Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.88.

In related news, major shareholder Harbour Group L.P. Blue sold 268,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $3,305,673.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Albanese sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $51,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 303,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,739,273. 3.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ISBC opened at $12.23 on Thursday. Investors Bancorp Inc has a 1-year low of $9.94 and a 1-year high of $14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.92.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $148.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.20 million. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 20.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Investors Bancorp Inc will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 11th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 8th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.32%.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and cash surrender value lending on life insurance contracts; and one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate.

