53,974 Shares in NantHealth Inc (NH) Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in NantHealth Inc (NASDAQ:NH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 53,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NantHealth by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,373,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 35,869 shares in the last quarter. 4.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NantHealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.08.

Shares of NantHealth stock opened at $1.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. NantHealth Inc has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $3.69.

NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an evidence-based personalized healthcare company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in converging science and technology through an integrated clinical platform to provide health information at the point of care.

