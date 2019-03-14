600 Group (SIXH) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $14.00

600 Group PLC (LON:SIXH) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 14 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 14.25 ($0.19), with a volume of 6941 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.25 ($0.19).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.06, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $15.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59.

In other 600 Group news, insider Stephen Eugene Fiamma purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share, for a total transaction of £42,000 ($54,880.44).

About 600 Group (LON:SIXH)

The 600 Group PLC designs, manufactures, and distributes machine tools, precision engineered components, and industrial laser systems in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Machine Tools and Precision Engineered Components; and Industrial Laser Systems.

