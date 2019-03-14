6,619 Shares in ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN) Acquired by Gideon Capital Advisors Inc.

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAN. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 6,258.3% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,212,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161,617 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 133.3% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the third quarter valued at $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Sriram Chandrashekar sold 14,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total transaction of $1,248,539.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.40, for a total value of $149,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,036 shares in the company, valued at $686,274.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,927 shares of company stock worth $1,686,603 over the last quarter. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ManpowerGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. TheStreet raised ManpowerGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised ManpowerGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered ManpowerGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $83.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. ManpowerGroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.67.

MAN opened at $84.34 on Thursday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.57 and a 52 week high of $123.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.24. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Equities analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

