724 Shares in Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) Purchased by PRW Wealth Management LLC

PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson McClain Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

MPC stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.63. 31,813 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,493,087. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 52-week low of $54.29 and a 52-week high of $88.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.38.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $32.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.16 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 20th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 19th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 31.27%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MPC. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $111.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.18 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Standpoint Research began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. They set an “accumulate” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.09.

In other news, CEO Gary R. Heminger sold 187,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $12,164,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 434,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,220,790. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Davis purchased 3,500 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.14 per share, with a total value of $217,490.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Speedway, and Midstream. It refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its six refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

