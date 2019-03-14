$73.73 Million in Sales Expected for Mongodb Inc (MDB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) to report $73.73 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Mongodb’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $73.52 million and the highest estimate coming in at $73.90 million. Mongodb posted sales of $45.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mongodb will report full-year sales of $244.38 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $244.20 million to $244.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $346.42 million, with estimates ranging from $335.53 million to $362.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Mongodb.

MDB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Mongodb from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up from $78.00) on shares of Mongodb in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Mongodb from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mongodb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mongodb in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

MDB stock opened at $104.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion and a PE ratio of -59.92. Mongodb has a fifty-two week low of $32.35 and a fifty-two week high of $109.97.

In related news, Director Kevin P. Ryan sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Meagen Eisenberg sold 50,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.06, for a total value of $4,458,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 224,607 shares of company stock valued at $20,225,910 over the last three months. Insiders own 40.04% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Mongodb by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 35,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after buying an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in Mongodb in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,226,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Mongodb by 134.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,855,000 after buying an additional 125,608 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Mongodb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Mongodb by 84,001.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 346,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,256,000 after buying an additional 346,087 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.42% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

